Allahabad High Court Affirms Marriage Validity Without Registration

In a significant legal interpretation, the Allahabad High Court has clarified that a marriage's validity remains intact despite the lack of official registration. The court's decision underscores that while state governments have the authority to establish registration rules, these are primarily for evidentiary conveniences and do not affect the marriage's legitimacy.

The ruling came as Justice Manish Nigam overturned a prior family court order from Azamgarh, which had dismissed an application seeking exemption from providing a registration certificate. This case was initiated by a petitioner, Sunil Dubey, who faced challenges in proving his marriage due to the absence of a registration document.

Justice Manish Nigam noted that according to Section 8 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, such registrations serve as a proof mechanism rather than a determinant of marital status. The court reiterated that the state's mandate to register is aimed at simplifying the evidential process, thus helping citizens document marriages without jeopardizing their legal standing.