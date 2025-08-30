Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Battle Against Nature's Fury: A Story of Resilience

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu discusses efforts to mitigate disaster impacts from heavy rains. While destruction has been widespread, pre-emptive measures reduced casualties. Authorities focus on rehabilitation and restoring essential services despite weather challenges. The CM calls for a study on frequent cloudbursts and criticizes opposition inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:02 IST
Himachal Pradesh is grappling with extensive damage due to relentless rains, leading to landslides and cloudbursts, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reported. He emphasized that pre-emptive actions by his administration have lessened casualties compared to past natural disasters.

During an aerial assessment of affected regions in Chamba and Kangra, Sukhu highlighted the severe impact on infrastructure, including roads, electricity, and water supply. The state government is pressing ahead with rehabilitation efforts for displaced families, promising special relief packages.

Despite adverse weather affecting evacuation operations, resources like helicopters and heavy machinery have been deployed. Critiquing the BJP for spreading rumors, Sukhu urged comprehensive studies on cloudbursts to better understand and address their frequent occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

