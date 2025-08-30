Empowering India Through Legislative Reforms

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has advocated for states without legislative bodies dedicated to Scheduled Castes and Tribes to establish such institutions, emphasizing their importance in ensuring welfare and empowerment. This call came at the conclusion of a pivotal meeting among parliamentary and state committee leaders.

The meeting, which produced the Bhubaneswar Agenda 2025, offered numerous suggestions directed toward empowering marginalized communities across India. These proposals are slated for discussion with both state and central government entities to drive actionable reform.

The two-day conference, bringing together representation from 19 state legislatures and one union territory, underscored the commitment to adopting best practices for the welfare of disadvantaged groups. This historic session took place outside Delhi for the first time in 25 years, signaling an inclusive approach to legislative deliberations.