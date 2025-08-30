Left Menu

EU Ministers Urge U.S. to Reconsider Palestinian Participation in U.N. Assembly

European Union foreign ministers have called on the United States to reverse its decision preventing Palestinian officials from participating in the U.N. General Assembly in New York. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also urged EU governments to propose new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a recent development, European Union foreign ministers have urged the United States to reconsider its decision to block Palestinian officials from participating in the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in New York. This call was highlighted by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas following a meeting in Copenhagen.

During the meeting held in the Danish capital, Kallas emphasized the importance of Palestinian representation at international forums, while underlining the EU's commitment to fostering peace and dialogue in the Middle East.

Alongside this diplomatic plea, the EU is also preparing to introduce a new package of sanctions against Russia in response to its ongoing war in Ukraine. Kallas urged EU member states to submit their proposals for these sanctions within the next week.

