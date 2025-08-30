Punjab's Flood Crisis: Minister Blames Centre for Aggravation

As Punjab suffers its worst floods in 37 years, state water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has pointed fingers at the Centre, holding it accountable for worsening the situation. Goyal said that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) could have lessened the impact by timely releasing water in June.

Despite ongoing suffering in Punjab, Goyal has expressed disappointment over the lack of support from the Prime Minister. His comments come amid criticism of the AAP government by opposition parties for its handling of the flood crisis.

The minister also slammed Haryana's government, accusing it of neglecting Punjab's needs while prioritizing its own safety. He further reported significant relief efforts, including rescue missions and the establishment of relief camps across impacted districts.