Misuse Accusations: AAP Government Under Fire for VB-G RAM G Act Opposition

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma leveled serious accusations against the AAP government on Monday, alleging misuse of official machinery to stage opposition against the Centre's VB-G RAM G Act.

Sharma claimed the Punjab government misled MGNREGS workers, using village officials to procure signed protest letters, falsely showing opposition to a law that benefits workers with increased employment days and timely allowances. He questioned the need for opposition to such a beneficial Act.

Highlighting administrative failures, Sharma criticized the AAP for not providing even 100 days of work over three years and overlooking MGNREGS corruption. He alleged missing social audits, unresolved corruption reports, and unpaid recovery demands. He also accused the Congress of admitting corruption but remaining silent against corrupt officials.

