CAQM Launches NCR Clean Air Drive with Ghaziabad Workshop on Dust-Free Roads

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), in collaboration with the Raahgiri Foundation and with support from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), successfully concluded a two-day workshop and awareness programme in Ghaziabad to promote clean air initiatives. The event marked the first in a planned series of workshops across nine targeted NCR cities.

A Region-Wide Clean Air Initiative

The campaign aims to roll out workshops and community activities across: Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhiwadi, and Neemrana.

These cities will implement CAQM’s Standard Framework for Road Development and Redevelopment, with the goal of dust-free streets, improved urban mobility, and significant reduction in air pollution levels across the National Capital Region.

Workshop Highlights: Technical Training for Clean Streets

The workshop’s first day at Hindi Bhawan, Ghaziabad, was inaugurated by Dr. S.D. Attri, Member-Technical, CAQM. He called the programme a “call to action”, empowering engineers and officials with the knowledge and practical tools to implement sustainable road design and dust control measures.

Key features of the workshop included:

Technical sessions on road dust abatement and sustainable urban design.

Interactive training on preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) as per CAQM’s Framework.

Issue-mapping and practical exercises to plan dust-free, safe, and walkable streets.

Stakeholders included government officials, enforcement agencies, engineers, and urban planners, all of whom were trained on replicable practices for urban air quality improvement.

Public Engagement Through Vibrant IEC Activities

The second day featured Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities at Kendriya Vidyalaya Road, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, transforming the street into an air quality awareness zone.

Activities included:

‘Pedal for Clean Air’ cycling rally promoting sustainable transport.

Street play themed on clean air and green urban spaces.

Dust and garbage collection drives with active community participation.

Collaborative art wall and cultural performances to spread awareness.

AQI Corner where residents could learn to monitor local Air Quality Index.

‘Know Your Tree’ campaign linking urban greenery to clean air.

Health awareness stalls offering guidance on the impacts of air pollution.

A highlight of the event was the Vayu Mitra Pledge for Clean Air, taken by hundreds of school and college students who committed to adopting clean practices in their daily lives.

Ghaziabad: First Step in a Larger Mission

The Ghaziabad programme sets the stage for similar workshops and IEC activities to be conducted in other NCR cities in the coming weeks.

CAQM’s Resource Lab, established with the Raahgiri Foundation, will continue to serve as a training and demonstration hub, developing and sharing best practices for dust abatement, sustainable road design, and community awareness campaigns across NCR.

Towards Cleaner, Healthier NCR Cities

Through this initiative, CAQM reaffirmed its commitment to:

Science-based, practical solutions for reducing pollution.

Participatory approaches that engage state governments, ULBs, enforcement agencies, and local communities.

Transforming urban streets into cleaner, safer, and more inclusive public spaces.

By combining technical training with cultural engagement, CAQM seeks to build long-term behavioural change and ensure that cleaner air becomes a shared community goal across NCR cities.