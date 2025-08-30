Left Menu

Karnataka Embraces Digital Era in Revenue Court Proceedings

The Karnataka government has introduced an online system for managing court proceedings under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. This system digitizes filings, allowing for electronic management and real-time tracking. It ensures the legal validity of digital submissions and empowers authorities to issue implementation guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has unveiled a groundbreaking system for online filing and electronic management of court proceedings, marking a significant shift under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. This initiative introduces a centralized platform, bolstered by digital signatures or other legally recognized electronic methods for validations.

The 2025 notification authorizes the Revenue Court Case Monitoring/Management System (RCCMS) as the official medium for submitting petitions, applications, appeals, and other related proceedings before revenue courts and authorities. This digital transition ensures that electronic filings bear the same legal weight as traditional physical submissions.

This advancement allows for digitized pleadings, affidavits, and orders, with certified copies available electronically. It also facilitates e-service notifications, online fee payments, and the publication of daily cause-lists. Additionally, the platform offers real-time case tracking functionalities. The Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department is tasked with establishing guidelines for its comprehensive implementation.

