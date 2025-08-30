Left Menu

Tragic Dispute Over Gifts Leads to Double Murder in Delhi

A man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law following a dispute over gifts exchanged at a family event. The murder came to light when the caller, Megh Sinha, contacted the police after finding the house locked with blood stains visible on the door.

A shocking double murder over a dispute involving gifts has rocked Delhi's Rohini area, where a man, identified as Yogesh Sehgal, is accused of killing his wife Priya and mother-in-law Kusum Sinha. The tragic incident unfolded during a family gathering on August 28.

Police were alerted to the crime when Megh Sinha, the brother of Priya, reported not being able to contact his mother, who had gone to help resolve a gift-related dispute. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the bodies and subsequently arrested the primary suspect, Yogesh Sehgal, who allegedly committed the act and fled with the children.

Evidence, including blood-stained clothes and possibly the murder weapon, was seized. Police teams, including forensic experts, are investigating further, while the shocking nature of the crime has left the family and community grasping for answers.

