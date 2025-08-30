Nagpur Man Falls Victim to Rs 1.4 Crore Cyber Scam

In a recent case of cyber fraud, a man from Nagpur has lost Rs 1.4 crore after being enticed by cyber criminals with promises of significant investment returns, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The victim, employed as a manager at a private firm, encountered an investment opportunity via Facebook and WhatsApp on July 25. He initially invested Rs 1 lakh and received a Rs 4 lakh return. Persuaded by promises of even greater profits, he transferred Rs 1.4 crore into various accounts, borrowing from friends and relatives to do so. When he attempted to withdraw funds, the perpetrators disappeared, leaving him with significant financial loss.

Upon realizing he had been duped, the man reported the matter to the Nagpur Cyber Police Station. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, and an investigation into the matter is currently in progress.