Left Menu

Nagpur Man Falls Victim to Rs 1.4 Crore Cyber Scam

A man in Nagpur was swindled out of Rs 1.4 crore by cyber criminals promising large investment returns. Initially seeing profits, he invested more, ultimately borrowing from friends and relatives. Upon discovering the scam, he filed a case with Nagpur Cyber Police, prompting an official investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:55 IST
Nagpur Man Falls Victim to Rs 1.4 Crore Cyber Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent case of cyber fraud, a man from Nagpur has lost Rs 1.4 crore after being enticed by cyber criminals with promises of significant investment returns, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The victim, employed as a manager at a private firm, encountered an investment opportunity via Facebook and WhatsApp on July 25. He initially invested Rs 1 lakh and received a Rs 4 lakh return. Persuaded by promises of even greater profits, he transferred Rs 1.4 crore into various accounts, borrowing from friends and relatives to do so. When he attempted to withdraw funds, the perpetrators disappeared, leaving him with significant financial loss.

Upon realizing he had been duped, the man reported the matter to the Nagpur Cyber Police Station. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, and an investigation into the matter is currently in progress.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Investigation

Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Inv...

 India
2
Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

 India
4
England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025