Left Menu

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

Haryana Police showcased a drone-based contactless law and order management system, signaling a groundbreaking advancement in policing. The technology enables effective crowd management with minimal force, demonstrated successfully at an event in Madhuban. This system, incorporating drones and AI, promises enhanced public safety and order maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnal | Updated: 31-08-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 00:10 IST
Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap forward for law enforcement, Haryana Police unveiled a drone-based contactless law and order management system, marking a potential transformation in future policing. This innovative technology was demonstrated at a program in Madhuban, showcasing its potential to execute complex tasks efficiently and effectively.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur emphasized that the integration of this technology not only augments police capabilities in managing large-scale protests but also ensures the maintenance of law and order with minimal force. Reflecting on last year's farmer protests, Kapur highlighted the successful use of minimal force by the police, demonstrating the system's effectiveness.

With this contactless management approach, drones, high-tech cameras, artificial intelligence, and advanced software tools are utilized to manage crowds and monitor sensitive situations in real-time. The initiative includes specialized training for officers to implement the system statewide, aiming to enhance public order and safety comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Investigation

Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Inv...

 India
2
Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

 India
4
England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025