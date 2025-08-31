Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

In a significant leap forward for law enforcement, Haryana Police unveiled a drone-based contactless law and order management system, marking a potential transformation in future policing. This innovative technology was demonstrated at a program in Madhuban, showcasing its potential to execute complex tasks efficiently and effectively.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur emphasized that the integration of this technology not only augments police capabilities in managing large-scale protests but also ensures the maintenance of law and order with minimal force. Reflecting on last year's farmer protests, Kapur highlighted the successful use of minimal force by the police, demonstrating the system's effectiveness.

With this contactless management approach, drones, high-tech cameras, artificial intelligence, and advanced software tools are utilized to manage crowds and monitor sensitive situations in real-time. The initiative includes specialized training for officers to implement the system statewide, aiming to enhance public order and safety comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)