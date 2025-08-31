Left Menu

Hostage Crisis: Idan Shtivi's Body Recovered

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the recovery of hostage Idan Shtivi's body from the Gaza Strip. With Shtivi's retrieval, Israel reports 48 hostages remain in Gaza, though only 20 are believed to be alive. The situation remains tense as rescue efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 00:59 IST
In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Saturday the recovery of the body of hostage Idan Shtivi from the Gaza Strip.

The retrieval of Shtivi's remains highlights the complexity and urgency of the hostage situation, with 48 individuals still being held in Gaza.

According to Israeli reports, only 20 of those hostages are believed to be alive, signaling a critical situation as efforts to secure the release of the captives continue.

