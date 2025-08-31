Hostage Crisis: Idan Shtivi's Body Recovered

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Saturday the recovery of the body of hostage Idan Shtivi from the Gaza Strip.

The retrieval of Shtivi's remains highlights the complexity and urgency of the hostage situation, with 48 individuals still being held in Gaza.

According to Israeli reports, only 20 of those hostages are believed to be alive, signaling a critical situation as efforts to secure the release of the captives continue.