Firefighters Detained at US Border Amid Wildfire Efforts

In an unfolding controversy, two firefighters responding to a wildfire in Washington were detained by U.S. Border Patrol and held at an ICE facility, according to U.S. Rep. Emily Randall.

The firefighters, working for companies contracted to battle the Bear Gulch fire, are now at the center of a broader debate over immigration enforcement and its impact on emergency response efforts.

This incident underscores tensions between federal agencies and highlights the Trump administration's controversial immigration policies, with critics raising concerns over public safety and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)