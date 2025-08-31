Road to Justice: Nandu-Venkat Gang's Sharpshooters Nabbed

In a dramatic enforcement operation, the Delhi Police apprehended two notorious members of the Nandu-Venkat gang after a confrontational encounter in the Jaffarpur Kalan area.

Naveen alias Bhanja, aged 25 from Rohtak, and Anmol Kohli, aged 26 from Ambala, were both wounded during the exchange of gunfire and subsequently overpowered by law enforcement officials, stated a police representative.

The duo, implicated in an August 28 shooting in Chhawla, were carrying orders from gang leaders Kapil Nandu and Venkat Garg. With both members recovering in hospital, police continue their comprehensive investigation into the gang's activities.