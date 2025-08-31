Putin and Xi Forge United Front Amid Global Power Shift
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tianjin for a regional security summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit marks a significant step in countering Western influence, showcasing the strong ties between China and Russia amid shifting global power dynamics.
Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in Tianjin, China, to participate in a vital regional security summit aimed at countering Western dominance in global affairs. This visit underscores Russia's tightening bonds with China, its largest trading partner, at a time of escalating geopolitical tensions.
Chinese state media hailed these ties as being at their 'best in history', a sentiment echoed during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, which Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting. The event features around 20 world leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a large-scale diplomatic assembly.
The summit's ambitious agenda extends beyond security and counter-terrorism to encompass economic and military cooperation. It provides a diplomatic platform for Russia as it faces Western sanctions, reinforcing the Global South's unity through this strategic coalition of nations.