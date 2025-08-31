Left Menu

Controversy and Reform: Telangana's Bold Legislative Moves

The Telangana Government supplied the Assembly with a report on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, highlighting irregularities linked to previous Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The report criticized the project's procedural flaws. Meanwhile, legislation to reserve 42% of local body positions for Backward Classes was introduced, facing potential legal challenges.

The Telangana Assembly engaged in critical deliberations as the government provided a pendrive containing Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose's Commission report on the contentious Kaleshwaram irrigation project. The report holds former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for numerous irregularities in planning and execution.

According to Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the report cites the absence of cabinet approval and the initiation of work without a final Detailed Project Report (DPR). KCR allegedly made unilateral decisions for the project's construction at Medigadda.

Amidst this, Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu introduced a bill to amend the 2019 law, aiming to secure 42% reservations for Backward Classes in local elections. BRS legislator Gangula Kamalakar urged the government to ensure the proposal withstands any legal scrutiny.

