Modi and Xi Forge Path to Renewed Ties Amid Global South Solidarity

In a pivotal meeting on the sidelines of a regional security forum, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to fortify ties between New Delhi and Beijing. The encounter marks Modi's first visit to China in seven years, as both leaders emphasize progress based on mutual respect and trust.

The bilateral engagement, occurring shortly after the U.S. imposed tariffs on Indian goods, reflects a strategic alignment against Western pressures. Modi reported advancements on the disputed Himalayan border, a flashpoint since 2020, and a mutual agreement on border management.

The talks coincide with China lifting export curbs on crucial goods and both countries resuming direct flights. China's support against U.S. tariffs underscores a collaborative stance, with expert analysts suggesting a complex journey towards a newly defined relationship equilibrium.