Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

The Allahabad High Court has struck down Uttar Pradesh government orders that led to an excessive reservation of over 79% for seats in government medical colleges across Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Jalaun, and Saharanpur districts.

The court's Lucknow bench mandated a fresh allocation of seats in compliance with the 2006 Reservation Act, ensuring adherence to the 50% reservation ceiling. Justice Pankaj Bhatia pronounced the verdict following a petition from NEET candidate Sabra Ahmed.

Ahmed, who secured 523 marks in NEET-2025, contested that government orders from 2010 to 2015 unlawfully raised the reservation limit. Despite opposing arguments citing the Indira Sawhney case by state officials, the court insisted on legal adherence for any reservation adjustments.