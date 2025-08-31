Maratha Quota Conundrum: Maharashtra Government's Strategic Moves

Maharashtra is tackling the contentious Maratha quota issue, with Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil stating the government is actively seeking legal guidance on a proposal submitted by activist Manoj Jarange.

Vikhe Patil criticized the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for politicizing the issue instead of aiding in finding a resolution. He leads a cabinet sub-committee examining the socio-economic conditions of the Maratha community and their quest for reservation.

Jarange is staging a hunger strike for a 10 percent Maratha quota under the OBC category. Consultations, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and legal experts, aim to secure this inclusion while navigating constitutional limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)