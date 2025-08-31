Maratha Quota Conundrum: Maharashtra Government's Strategic Moves
Maharashtra is addressing the Maratha quota issue, with legal consultation on a proposal by activist Manoj Jarange. Minister Vikhe Patil accuses the Opposition of politicizing the matter, focusing on Marathas' eligibility for OBC reservations. Consultations include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other key officials.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is tackling the contentious Maratha quota issue, with Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil stating the government is actively seeking legal guidance on a proposal submitted by activist Manoj Jarange.
Vikhe Patil criticized the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for politicizing the issue instead of aiding in finding a resolution. He leads a cabinet sub-committee examining the socio-economic conditions of the Maratha community and their quest for reservation.
Jarange is staging a hunger strike for a 10 percent Maratha quota under the OBC category. Consultations, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and legal experts, aim to secure this inclusion while navigating constitutional limitations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Samvardhana Motherson Expands Global Footprint with Yutaka Giken Acquisition
BJP Criticizes MVA Over Maratha Quota Inaction
Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting two communities against each other: Manoj Jarange.
Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Unite on 27% OBC Reservation Push