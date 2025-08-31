Left Menu

Maratha Quota Conundrum: Maharashtra Government's Strategic Moves

Maharashtra is addressing the Maratha quota issue, with legal consultation on a proposal by activist Manoj Jarange. Minister Vikhe Patil accuses the Opposition of politicizing the matter, focusing on Marathas' eligibility for OBC reservations. Consultations include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other key officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:55 IST
Maratha Quota Conundrum: Maharashtra Government's Strategic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is tackling the contentious Maratha quota issue, with Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil stating the government is actively seeking legal guidance on a proposal submitted by activist Manoj Jarange.

Vikhe Patil criticized the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for politicizing the issue instead of aiding in finding a resolution. He leads a cabinet sub-committee examining the socio-economic conditions of the Maratha community and their quest for reservation.

Jarange is staging a hunger strike for a 10 percent Maratha quota under the OBC category. Consultations, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and legal experts, aim to secure this inclusion while navigating constitutional limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

 Global
2
Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

 India
3
Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

 Ukraine
4
Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025