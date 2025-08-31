Left Menu

Pope Leo Calls for an End to Global 'Pandemic of Arms'

Pope Leo, the first U.S.-born pope, prayed for an end to gun violence after a school shooting in Minnesota killed two children. During his Sunday prayer in St. Peter's Square, he urged for God's intervention to stop the global 'pandemic of arms.' Leo’s leadership style differs from his predecessor, usually using cautious language and speaking in Italian.

Pope Leo, originating from the U.S. and newly elected leader of the Catholic Church, made a passionate appeal on Sunday to halt the spread of guns globally. His comments followed a tragic school shooting in Minnesota, where two children lost their lives during a school Mass.

Speaking in front of crowds at St. Peter's Square, Leo expressed heartfelt prayers for the victims using English, a notable shift from his usual preference for Italian. He described the proliferation of arms as a 'pandemic' that demands urgent Divine intervention.

Elected in May after the passing of Pope Francis, Pope Leo exhibits a markedly different leadership style, typically adopting a reserved approach in his pronouncements. His use of English, particularly in addressing a global event, highlighted the significance of his message to an international audience.

