Pope Leo Calls for an End to Global 'Pandemic of Arms'

Pope Leo, originating from the U.S. and newly elected leader of the Catholic Church, made a passionate appeal on Sunday to halt the spread of guns globally. His comments followed a tragic school shooting in Minnesota, where two children lost their lives during a school Mass.

Speaking in front of crowds at St. Peter's Square, Leo expressed heartfelt prayers for the victims using English, a notable shift from his usual preference for Italian. He described the proliferation of arms as a 'pandemic' that demands urgent Divine intervention.

Elected in May after the passing of Pope Francis, Pope Leo exhibits a markedly different leadership style, typically adopting a reserved approach in his pronouncements. His use of English, particularly in addressing a global event, highlighted the significance of his message to an international audience.

