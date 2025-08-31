Justice for Yogendra: Temple Tragedy Sparks Outcry

The Delhi Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the remaining suspects in the murder case of 35-year-old temple 'sevadar' Yogendra Singh. Singh was viciously beaten to death following an argument over the distribution of prasad at Kalkaji temple.

Five individuals, including the prime accused Atul Pandey, are already in custody. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage and analyzing evidence to ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice, assures Deputy Commissioner Hemant Tiwari.

The incident has left Singh's family devastated as they call for government intervention. Fellow temple workers demand enhanced security to prevent future violence, fearing for their safety in the wake of this tragedy.