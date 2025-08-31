Left Menu

Justice for Yogendra: Temple Tragedy Sparks Outcry

The Delhi Police are actively pursuing suspects in the murder of 35-year-old Yogendra Singh, a temple 'sevadar', following a dispute over prasad distribution. Five arrests have been made, and efforts to catch remaining suspects continue. Singh's family seeks government assistance, while fellow sevadars urge for increased security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:26 IST
Justice for Yogendra: Temple Tragedy Sparks Outcry
Yogendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the remaining suspects in the murder case of 35-year-old temple 'sevadar' Yogendra Singh. Singh was viciously beaten to death following an argument over the distribution of prasad at Kalkaji temple.

Five individuals, including the prime accused Atul Pandey, are already in custody. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage and analyzing evidence to ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice, assures Deputy Commissioner Hemant Tiwari.

The incident has left Singh's family devastated as they call for government intervention. Fellow temple workers demand enhanced security to prevent future violence, fearing for their safety in the wake of this tragedy.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
2
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global
3
BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

 India
4
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025