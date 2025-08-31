Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: CM Spearheads Relief Efforts

Amidst the relentless rainfall battering Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken charge, reviewing the situation and prioritizing public safety.

On Saturday, Sukhu conducted an aerial survey over Chamba and Kangra to assess the damage firsthand, with further surveys delayed by poor weather conditions.

The Chief Minister's office confirmed that rescue operations have been accelerated under his directive, coupled with an appeal for public vigilance as the state braced for further rainfall alerts.

