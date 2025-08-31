Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: CM Spearheads Relief Efforts

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the damage from relentless rainfall, emphasizing safety as the government's top priority. An aerial survey was conducted over flood-hit regions, and relief efforts were strategized. The CM urged residents to heed advisories amidst continued heavy rain warnings.

Updated: 31-08-2025 19:09 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the relentless rainfall battering Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken charge, reviewing the situation and prioritizing public safety.

On Saturday, Sukhu conducted an aerial survey over Chamba and Kangra to assess the damage firsthand, with further surveys delayed by poor weather conditions.

The Chief Minister's office confirmed that rescue operations have been accelerated under his directive, coupled with an appeal for public vigilance as the state braced for further rainfall alerts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

