Greta Thunberg Sails to Gaza: Challenging the Blockade

Greta Thunberg joins a flotilla that set sail from Barcelona to deliver aid to Gaza, challenging Israel's naval blockade. The attempt aims to support Gaza's suffering population and draw attention to international inaction. Despite past failures, more boats will join from other countries to support the mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:13 IST
Greta Thunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg boarded a flotilla destined for Gaza from Barcelona on Sunday, aiming to breach Israel's naval blockade and deliver much-needed humanitarian aid. Supporters gathered en masse at Barcelona's port, voices raised with chants for Palestinian freedom.

Thunberg and the assembly seek to confront the international community's inertia, which she argues has allowed violence and failed legalities to persist unchecked. Despite a previous attempt in June leading to deportation by Israeli forces, the campaigners are undeterred.

Additional vessels are slated to join the flotilla from across Europe as part of a growing coalition demanding the free passage of essentials. The mission continues as Gaza suffers severe famine amid ongoing conflict.

