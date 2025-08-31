Tragic End After Temple Visit: Woman Found Dead Near Estuary

A Bengaluru woman who mysteriously disappeared after her visit to the Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur has been found dead. Police confirmed that the body of 46-year-old Vasudha Chakravarthi was located near the Mavinakaru estuary late on August 30.

Vasudha Chakravarthi, the daughter of C R Govindaraju from Thyagarajanagar, went missing on August 28. After parking her car near a private guest house, she visited the temple and headed towards the Souparnika River, where she was last seen.

With search operations initially put on hold due to strong river currents, expert divers and the fire brigade resumed efforts and ultimately found her body about three kilometers downstream. The police are investigating, although no foul play is suspected at this stage.

