Telangana Assembly Boosts BC Quota in Local Polls to 42%

The Telangana Assembly passed two Bills increasing the reservation for Backward Classes in local body polls to 42%, amending previous legislation. The decision came after a Telangana High Court order. The government aims to conduct elections after implementing the increased quota, fulfilling a pre-assembly election promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Telangana Assembly, on Sunday, cleared two pivotal Bills enabling a 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BC) in local body elections. This significant amendment, modifying the 2018 legislation, follows a prior ordinance which awaited the President's nod via Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

The state approved the Telangana Municipalities (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 after a concise debate. Highlighting the urgency, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cited a Telangana High Court directive to conduct polls by September 30, emphasizing the Congress government's commitment to implementing the BC quota first.

The Chief Minister criticized the previous regime under K Chandrasekhar Rao for not raising the BC quota, attributing constraints to the Panchayat Raj Act 2018. With the cabinet's approval, the Assembly sent the Bills to the Governor, targeting education, empowerment, and local bodies. The Congress fulfilled its 2023 pledge, increasing reservations from 23% to 42%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

