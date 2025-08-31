Telangana Assembly Boosts BC Quota in Local Polls to 42%
The Telangana Assembly passed two Bills increasing the reservation for Backward Classes in local body polls to 42%, amending previous legislation. The decision came after a Telangana High Court order. The government aims to conduct elections after implementing the increased quota, fulfilling a pre-assembly election promise.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Assembly, on Sunday, cleared two pivotal Bills enabling a 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BC) in local body elections. This significant amendment, modifying the 2018 legislation, follows a prior ordinance which awaited the President's nod via Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.
The state approved the Telangana Municipalities (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 after a concise debate. Highlighting the urgency, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cited a Telangana High Court directive to conduct polls by September 30, emphasizing the Congress government's commitment to implementing the BC quota first.
The Chief Minister criticized the previous regime under K Chandrasekhar Rao for not raising the BC quota, attributing constraints to the Panchayat Raj Act 2018. With the cabinet's approval, the Assembly sent the Bills to the Governor, targeting education, empowerment, and local bodies. The Congress fulfilled its 2023 pledge, increasing reservations from 23% to 42%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inclusion
Controversial Bills Stir Parliament: Speaker Vows Inclusive Committee
Jharkhand assembly passes 5 key bills by voice vote
Should court sit powerless if Governor delays assent to bills indefinitely? asks SC; wonders if even money bills could be "withheld"