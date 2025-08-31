Telangana Assembly Boosts BC Quota in Local Polls to 42%

The Telangana Assembly, on Sunday, cleared two pivotal Bills enabling a 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BC) in local body elections. This significant amendment, modifying the 2018 legislation, follows a prior ordinance which awaited the President's nod via Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

The state approved the Telangana Municipalities (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 after a concise debate. Highlighting the urgency, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cited a Telangana High Court directive to conduct polls by September 30, emphasizing the Congress government's commitment to implementing the BC quota first.

The Chief Minister criticized the previous regime under K Chandrasekhar Rao for not raising the BC quota, attributing constraints to the Panchayat Raj Act 2018. With the cabinet's approval, the Assembly sent the Bills to the Governor, targeting education, empowerment, and local bodies. The Congress fulfilled its 2023 pledge, increasing reservations from 23% to 42%.

(With inputs from agencies.)