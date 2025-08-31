Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Distributes Smart Ration Cards to Millions

Andhra Pradesh has initiated the distribution of smart ration cards led by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar. The initiative targets 1.46 crore beneficiaries statewide, with 83,000 already served in Tenali constituency. Distribution will ensure essential supplies reach over four crore people in the state through fair price shops.

Updated: 31-08-2025 21:23 IST
  • India

In a major welfare initiative, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar kicked off the distribution of smart ration cards in the Tenali constituency on Sunday. So far, 83,000 beneficiaries have received their cards, marking the beginning of this extensive statewide program.

The ambitious initiative aims to provide 1.46 crore beneficiaries with smart ration cards, significantly boosting the delivery of essential rations to over four crore residents. Five lakh eighty-five thousand cards are yet to be issued in Guntur district.

Minister Manohar highlighted the door-to-door distribution strategy, which is expected to culminate by September 15. Essential supplies like red gram and palm oil will be available through the state's 29,000 fair price shops, reflecting the government's resolve to deliver welfare amid financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

