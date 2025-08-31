Punjab Government's Vigorous Efforts Amidst Flood Crisis

Amidst the flood crisis, Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha visited the affected districts, reaffirming the government's commitment to support and compensate residents impacted once the conditions stabilize.

Currently, the state is actively conducting relief and rescue operations, coordinated by a high-powered committee constituted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with senior officers posted in Amritsar for supervision.

Sinha emphasized swift evacuation, ensuring essential supplies, and preventing disease in flood-hit areas, while also strategizing permanent flood protection measures. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Verma addressed the situation in Ferozepur, calling for expedited drainage and restoration of road connectivity.