Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya
Two robbers involved in a recent bank robbery in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were arrested by a joint operation between Bihar and Madhya Pradesh Police in Gaya. Gold jewellery over three kg was recovered. The accused, wanted in several other crimes, will be remanded for further investigation.
Updated: 31-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:39 IST
In a dramatic breakthrough, the Bihar and Madhya Pradesh police forces collaborated to apprehend two notorious robbers from the Gaya district.
Authorities confirmed the suspects' involvement in a high-profile bank heist in Jabalpur, recovering over three kilograms of stolen gold jewellery in the process.
The Jabalpur Police intend to take the duo into remand, as they are implicated in several other criminal activities.
