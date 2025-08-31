Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya

In a dramatic breakthrough, the Bihar and Madhya Pradesh police forces collaborated to apprehend two notorious robbers from the Gaya district.

Authorities confirmed the suspects' involvement in a high-profile bank heist in Jabalpur, recovering over three kilograms of stolen gold jewellery in the process.

The Jabalpur Police intend to take the duo into remand, as they are implicated in several other criminal activities.

