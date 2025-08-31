Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest of Alleged Gang Affiliates in Delhi Shootout

Two alleged gang affiliates, involved in firing and extortion cases, were arrested after a shootout with police in Delhi. The suspects, Anmol Kohli and Naveen alias Bhanja, were part of the Nandu-Venkat Garg gang. They were apprehended after opening fire at police, leading to a quick operation and recovery of firearms and cash.

Dramatic Arrest of Alleged Gang Affiliates in Delhi Shootout
In a dramatic operation by Delhi Police's Special Cell, two individuals connected to the notorious Nandu-Venkat Garg gang were arrested after a shootout in the Ujwa area. The accused, Anmol Kohli and Naveen alias Bhanja, linked to firing and extortion cases, resisted surrender, inciting police to retaliate.

The encounter unfolded during the night, as police, acting on specific intelligence, ambushed the suspects on Kharkhari Road. Despite being signaled to surrender, the duo fired at the officers, resulting in their own injuries from retaliatory shots. They were swiftly taken into custody, with subsequent medical treatment at Rao Tula Ram Hospital.

Recovered from the suspects were weapons, ammunition, cash, and vehicles, shedding light on their illicit network. Police revealed Naveen's previous criminal record, detailing past imprisonment and involvement in serious offenses. Additionally, Anmol's tragic backstory emerged, highlighting his descent into crime following family losses.

