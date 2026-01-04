Ex-SP Legislator Faces Conditional Remand in Extortion Case

The MP-MLA court has granted police an eight-hour conditional remand of former Samajwadi Party legislator, Deep Narayan Singh, in relation to a criminal investigation, officials reported.

The remand is aimed at assisting Moth police in recovering thousands of rupees allegedly involved in the case, with the procedure scheduled for execution on Monday. An FIR accused Singh and others of crimes including assault and extortion for Rs 32,000.

With court approval, Yadav will be escorted to his native Budhavali village to recover the outstanding Rs 19,000. Singh's properties, valued over Rs 20 crore, were seized under the Gangsters Act by the district administration, marking significant legal developments in the case.

