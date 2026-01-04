Left Menu

Ex-SP Legislator Faces Conditional Remand in Extortion Case

Former Samajwadi Party legislator Deep Narayan Singh is under eight hours of conditional police remand over criminal charges involving extortion and dacoity. The court authorized his temporary custody to recover funds linked to the case. Singh surrendered and faced asset attachments under the Gangsters Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 04-01-2026 08:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 08:27 IST
Ex-SP Legislator Faces Conditional Remand in Extortion Case
  • Country:
  • India

The MP-MLA court has granted police an eight-hour conditional remand of former Samajwadi Party legislator, Deep Narayan Singh, in relation to a criminal investigation, officials reported.

The remand is aimed at assisting Moth police in recovering thousands of rupees allegedly involved in the case, with the procedure scheduled for execution on Monday. An FIR accused Singh and others of crimes including assault and extortion for Rs 32,000.

With court approval, Yadav will be escorted to his native Budhavali village to recover the outstanding Rs 19,000. Singh's properties, valued over Rs 20 crore, were seized under the Gangsters Act by the district administration, marking significant legal developments in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows Safe and Sustainable Future for Mumbai Ahead of BMC Polls

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows Safe and Sustainable Future for Mumbai Ahead of...

 India
2
Ex-SP Legislator Faces Conditional Remand in Extortion Case

Ex-SP Legislator Faces Conditional Remand in Extortion Case

 India
3
Legal Action Looms Over Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Patient Death Controversy

Legal Action Looms Over Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Patient Death Contr...

 India
4
Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case with New Allegations

Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case with New Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026