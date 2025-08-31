Brutal Assault at Delhi Wine Shop: Old Enmity Suspected

A government wine shop salesman was brutally attacked in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area on Sunday evening, as confirmed by police sources. The victim, Gyanpal Singh, aged 52, sustained multiple stab injuries following the assault by a group of men. The incident occurred at the shop located in Nimri Colony Complex.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 7 pm, where they discovered Singh and promptly transported him to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. Unable to provide a statement due to his injuries, Singh's condition remains critical. CCTV footage from the shop has revealed four assailants wielding knives and hockey sticks during the attack.

Authorities are investigating possible motives, with early indications suggesting an old enmity might be involved. A case of attempted murder has been filed, and efforts are underway to track down the attackers who fled the scene. Forensic experts have examined the premises, and investigations continue as police gather intelligence and eyewitness statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)