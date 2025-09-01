Tensions Soar: UN Offices Raided Amid Houthi and Israeli Conflict

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have intensified their crackdown by raiding the offices of United Nations agencies in Yemen's capital, as tensions with Israel escalate. The raids, reportedly conducted to apprehend UN staff, coincide with the killing of Houthi leaders in an Israeli strike.

Eleven UN employees were detained during the Sunday morning raids, drawing condemnation from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who demanded their immediate release. Armed Houthi forces forcibly entered the premises of the World Food Program, World Health Organization, and UNICEF, questioning staff and confiscating property.

This latest move is a continuation of the Houthis' aggressive stance in rejecting international presence in Yemen. Amid escalating tensions, the UN calls for de-escalation to prevent Yemen from becoming further embroiled in broader geopolitical conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)