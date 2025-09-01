CBI to Probe Kaleshwaram Project Irregularities: Telangana CM's Major Announcement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into potential irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Reddy emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive investigation, citing involvement from various central and government departments.

The decision follows critical reports from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and a judicial commission highlighting defects in the project's planning, design, and quality control. The reports underscore the need for in-depth scrutiny, potentially leading to criminal proceedings against those responsible for these shortcomings.

Reddy noted that the government had spent Rs 49,835 crore paying off loans acquired under the previous BRS regime. He also accused the former administration of inflating loan interest rates and altering the barrage's site for personal gain. The matter remains a significant focal point in Telangana's political arena.