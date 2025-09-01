Left Menu

CBI to Probe Kaleshwaram Project Irregularities: Telangana CM's Major Announcement

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy declared a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, initiated during the BRS regime. The decision, discussed in the Legislative Assembly, aims to address inter-state issues and defects highlighted by the judicial commission and National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 03:39 IST
CBI to Probe Kaleshwaram Project Irregularities: Telangana CM's Major Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into potential irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Reddy emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive investigation, citing involvement from various central and government departments.

The decision follows critical reports from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and a judicial commission highlighting defects in the project's planning, design, and quality control. The reports underscore the need for in-depth scrutiny, potentially leading to criminal proceedings against those responsible for these shortcomings.

Reddy noted that the government had spent Rs 49,835 crore paying off loans acquired under the previous BRS regime. He also accused the former administration of inflating loan interest rates and altering the barrage's site for personal gain. The matter remains a significant focal point in Telangana's political arena.

TRENDING

1
Overnight Deportation Drama: Guatemalan Children's Fate Hangs in Balance

Overnight Deportation Drama: Guatemalan Children's Fate Hangs in Balance

 United States
2
Kim Jong Un's Missile Factory Tour Amid International Tensions

Kim Jong Un's Missile Factory Tour Amid International Tensions

 Global
3
Suspect Arrested in High-Profile Ukrainian Murder Case

Suspect Arrested in High-Profile Ukrainian Murder Case

 Global
4
Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Migrant Children

Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Migrant Children

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025