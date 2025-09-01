CBI Probe Launched into Kaleshwaram Project Irregularities

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared that the controversial Kaleshwaram project will be scrutinized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Allegations of irregularities during the project's planning and construction under the previous BRS government have prompted this decision.

Reddy's announcement came during a late-night session in the Legislative Assembly, following discussions on a judicial report highlighting multiple defects in the project. These include planning and quality control flaws that likely contributed to financial mismanagement.

The move has sparked substantial political reactions, as the project has been a point of contention, particularly during the 2023 Assembly election. The call for CBI involvement underscores the complexities involving inter-state issues and central and state departments in the project's execution.