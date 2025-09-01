Bombay High Court Addresses Maratha Reservation Protests

The Bombay High Court, breaking from its holiday recess for the Ganesh festival, has scheduled a special hearing today to address a petition challenging the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation. The plea, filed by the Amy Foundation, targets the protests led by activist Manoj Jarange in south Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Jarange has been on a hunger strike since August 29, demanding a 10 percent reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. His protest has drawn thousands to the city, congregating at key points in the business district, despite previous court remarks about occupying public spaces without permission.

While the government briefly permitted the demonstrations at Azad Maidan, concerns over public inconvenience led the petitioner to request an urgent hearing. Awaited decisions from Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad will address legal and civil ramifications of the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)