Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash in Northern Pakistan

In a tragic incident, a Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, which borders China and India, resulting in the deaths of four personnel, including two pilots, a military official reported.

The aircraft was flying from Gilgit, the primary town in this mountainous area, to Chilas on the Indus River when it encountered a technical fault, leading to its crash near Hudur village. The official confirmed these details to Reuters.

Remarkably, a soldier on board managed to escape the wreckage, having jumped clear of the helicopter, and survived the ordeal, according to the official statement.