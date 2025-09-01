Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash in Northern Pakistan
A Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, resulting in the deaths of four personnel, including two pilots. The helicopter developed a technical fault while en route from Gilgit to Chilas. One soldier survived the crash.
In a tragic incident, a Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, which borders China and India, resulting in the deaths of four personnel, including two pilots, a military official reported.
The aircraft was flying from Gilgit, the primary town in this mountainous area, to Chilas on the Indus River when it encountered a technical fault, leading to its crash near Hudur village. The official confirmed these details to Reuters.
Remarkably, a soldier on board managed to escape the wreckage, having jumped clear of the helicopter, and survived the ordeal, according to the official statement.
