Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash in Northern Pakistan

A Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, resulting in the deaths of four personnel, including two pilots. The helicopter developed a technical fault while en route from Gilgit to Chilas. One soldier survived the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:11 IST
In a tragic incident, a Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, which borders China and India, resulting in the deaths of four personnel, including two pilots, a military official reported.

The aircraft was flying from Gilgit, the primary town in this mountainous area, to Chilas on the Indus River when it encountered a technical fault, leading to its crash near Hudur village. The official confirmed these details to Reuters.

Remarkably, a soldier on board managed to escape the wreckage, having jumped clear of the helicopter, and survived the ordeal, according to the official statement.

