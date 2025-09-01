Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Constable Drowns on Flooded Roads

Constable Rajneesh Kumar tragically drowned after his motorcycle slipped on a flooded road in Chandausi, India. He fell into a wide drain where he was unable to escape. The incident, occurring amid widespread flooding in the region, has prompted a post-mortem examination of his body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, Constable Rajneesh Kumar lost his life amid severe flooding in the Chandausi area. Kumar, 36, was navigating flooded roads on his motorcycle when it slipped, causing him to fall into a drain.

The area, which has been experiencing heavy rains, suffered widespread flooding affecting towns such as Sambhal and Bahjoi. The unfortunate accident occurred at 10 AM near the Sikri Gate in the Chandausi police jurisdiction.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar reported the drain's width prevented Kumar from escaping, leading to his drowning. His body has been sent for a post-mortem, and he will be honored with a state farewell.

