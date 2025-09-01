Ms. T.C.A. Kalyani Appointed as 29th Controller General of Accounts of India

The Government of India has appointed Ms. T.C.A. Kalyani, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. She becomes the 29th officer to hold this prestigious position, bringing with her over three decades of exemplary service in diverse ministries and organizations.

Her appointment is a significant milestone in India’s evolving public financial management framework, given her proven record in governance, transparency, and digital transformation. As the CGA, she will lead efforts to modernize the government’s accounting systems and reinforce fiscal accountability.

Academic Excellence and Early Career

Ms. Kalyani is an alumnus of the University of Delhi, where she graduated with a B.A. in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College, earning a Gold Medal for her academic excellence. She later pursued advanced studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), completing a Master’s degree in International Politics and an M. Phil. in West European Studies. This strong academic foundation shaped her understanding of governance, policy, and global perspectives, which she has consistently applied throughout her career in public administration.

Distinguished Service Across Key Ministries

During her 34 years of service, Ms. Kalyani has held prominent positions across several ministries, including Defence, Telecom, Fertilizers, Finance, Social Justice & Empowerment, Information & Broadcasting, and Home Affairs. Her tenure in these roles has been marked by innovation, efficiency, and a commitment to citizen-centric governance.

A defining feature of her career has been her role in promoting transparency in public expenditure through the adoption of technology. She has consistently championed digital integration in financial systems to improve service delivery and minimize leakages.

Key Contributions and Reforms

One of Ms. Kalyani’s most impactful contributions was her leadership in the rollout of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for fertilizer subsidies. This reform, aimed at farmers, introduced transparency in subsidy disbursement, curbed corruption, and ensured that assistance from the Government of India reached the intended beneficiaries directly.

Her tenure outside the central government was equally notable. At Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), she spearheaded the digital transformation of customer services, introducing online bill payment systems and payment kiosks, which were pioneering initiatives at the time. She also played an important role in the revival strategy of the Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited, demonstrating her capacity to manage financial restructuring and institutional recovery.

Leadership in the Ministry of Home Affairs

Before assuming her current role, Ms. Kalyani served as the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr. CCA) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), where she was responsible for overseeing budgeting and accounting in one of the largest and most complex ministries of the Government of India. Her leadership ensured the smooth management of funds for critical sectors including internal security, disaster management, and law and order.

Vision as Controller General of Accounts

The role of the CGA is central to India’s financial governance, as it involves overseeing government accounts, payment systems, internal audits, and fiscal reporting. With her extensive experience and strategic vision, Ms. Kalyani is expected to advance the government’s goals of strengthening Public Financial Management (PFM) systems, enhancing real-time monitoring of government expenditure, and promoting greater transparency in fiscal data.

Given her track record of driving innovation, her tenure is likely to focus on expanding the use of digital tools, artificial intelligence, and data analytics in financial management, enabling faster decision-making and improving accountability across departments.

A Trailblazer in Public Service

Ms. Kalyani’s career reflects her ability to lead across diverse sectors, from defense to telecom to public finance, always with a focus on efficiency, technology-driven reform, and citizen welfare. As the 29th CGA of India, she is poised to shape the next phase of India’s financial administration, reinforcing the values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity in governance.

Her appointment not only recognizes her past achievements but also sets the stage for transformative advancements in India’s public financial ecosystem.