Grassroots Governance: Tripura's Path to Economic Prosperity

In a bid to boost Tripura's economic development, Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged the state's panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) to enhance their focus on grassroots progress.

Addressing a program, Saha noted that 70% of the state's population resides in villages, which significantly contribute to economic growth. While praising PRIs for their recent achievements, he underscored the need for transparency and holistic rural development.

Highlighting Tripura's economic standing, Saha lauded the 'Amar Sarkar' portal, which remarkably addressed 95% of local grievances efficiently, bridging the gap between citizens and administration.