Grassroots Governance: Tripura's Path to Economic Prosperity

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, emphasizes the role of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) in fostering economic growth by developing rural areas. Highlighting the state's national accolades in government scheme implementation, Saha notes the state's economic strides and successful grievance redressal through the 'Amar Sarkar' portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:47 IST
In a bid to boost Tripura's economic development, Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged the state's panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) to enhance their focus on grassroots progress.

Addressing a program, Saha noted that 70% of the state's population resides in villages, which significantly contribute to economic growth. While praising PRIs for their recent achievements, he underscored the need for transparency and holistic rural development.

Highlighting Tripura's economic standing, Saha lauded the 'Amar Sarkar' portal, which remarkably addressed 95% of local grievances efficiently, bridging the gap between citizens and administration.

