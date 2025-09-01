Left Menu

Delhi High Court Mandates Gender-Neutral Appointment in Air Force

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Indian Air Force to appoint a woman in one of its 20 unfilled flying branch vacancies. The court emphasized gender equality in the armed forces, ruling it's inappropriate to reserve 90 vacancies exclusively for male candidates. The decision ensures gender-neutral recruitment.

Updated: 01-09-2025 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards gender equality in defense services, the Delhi High Court has directed the Central Government and the Indian Air Force to appoint a woman in one of the 20 vacant flying branch positions. This decision underscores the court's commitment to ensuring no gender distinction is made within the Indian Armed Forces.

The directive came after a woman's plea to fill the unreserved vacancies not specifically earmarked for women candidates. Despite knowing only two positions were reserved for women, the petitioner argued that the remaining vacancies were still open to all candidates, regardless of gender.

Rejecting the authorities' contention that only two seats were officially reserved for women, the court stated that all 90 unreserved vacancies must be considered open to both genders. The verdict reaffirms the notion that gender should not restrict entry into prestigious professions, particularly in the armed forces.

