Mumbai Stalled: Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies

The Bombay High Court has strongly criticized the severe disruption caused by the ongoing Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai. On Monday, the court noted that the city's operations have been hampered significantly due to the protest led by Manoj Jarange, who intensified his demonstration by abstaining from water intake.

The High Court pointed out that the protests have not adhered to the stipulated peaceful conditions and urged for the restoration of normalcy in the city. The court offered Jarange and his supporters a chance to withdraw peacefully and clear the streets by Tuesday noon, questioning why the Maharashtra government has not cleared the obstructed streets.

Despite the court's directives, the agitation continued near Azad Maidan, underscoring Jarange's resolve as he warned of a mass influx of Maratha protesters unless quota demands are met. Meanwhile, the state government, while assuring to address the issue legally, has yet to find a resolution that satisfies the community's demands.

