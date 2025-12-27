Tensions Rise in Kashmir Over Reservation Protests
National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi claims armed police are deployed outside his residence ahead of a protest against reservation policies in Jammu and Kashmir. The MP has been vocal in advocating for students and threatens further protests without resolution. The issue traces back to a committee report pending approval.
Tensions are escalating in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district as armed police have allegedly been deployed outside the residence of National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi.
The deployment coincides with Mehdi's planned protest against the rationalisation of reservation, raising concerns about a preemptive crackdown to silence dissent.
Mehdi remains resolute, demanding clarity from authorities while emphasizing the need for resolution as he prepares to take his stand on the contentious issue.
