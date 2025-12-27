Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Kashmir Over Reservation Protests

National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi claims armed police are deployed outside his residence ahead of a protest against reservation policies in Jammu and Kashmir. The MP has been vocal in advocating for students and threatens further protests without resolution. The issue traces back to a committee report pending approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:42 IST
Tensions Rise in Kashmir Over Reservation Protests
Ruhullah Mehdi
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are escalating in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district as armed police have allegedly been deployed outside the residence of National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi.

The deployment coincides with Mehdi's planned protest against the rationalisation of reservation, raising concerns about a preemptive crackdown to silence dissent.

Mehdi remains resolute, demanding clarity from authorities while emphasizing the need for resolution as he prepares to take his stand on the contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

 United States
2
Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

 Global
3
Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

 Taiwan
4
Tragic Tandem: Fatal Paragliding Accident Sparks Safety Concerns at Bir Billing

Tragic Tandem: Fatal Paragliding Accident Sparks Safety Concerns at Bir Bill...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025