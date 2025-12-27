Tensions Rise in Kashmir Over Reservation Protests

Tensions are escalating in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district as armed police have allegedly been deployed outside the residence of National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi.

The deployment coincides with Mehdi's planned protest against the rationalisation of reservation, raising concerns about a preemptive crackdown to silence dissent.

Mehdi remains resolute, demanding clarity from authorities while emphasizing the need for resolution as he prepares to take his stand on the contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)