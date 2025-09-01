Water Warfare: West Bank's Crisis Amid Settler Attacks

Amid escalating tensions in the West Bank, Palestinian communities are grappling with severe water shortages attributed to attacks by extremist Jewish settlers. The United Nations has reported 62 incidents of water infrastructure vandalism in just six months, exacerbating the already fragile water supply situation.

With public taps becoming a lifeline in Ramallah, residents like Umm Ziad are forced to fill containers from public sources as water becomes available only twice a week. The Jerusalem Water Undertaking has identified frequent settler vandalism of critical supply points like the Ein Samiya water distribution station.

While the Israeli military recognizes the reports of vandalism, it has yet to identify suspects. Palestinians fear these growing attacks are part of a strategy to drive them from their land, especially following the recent Hamas attacks. The chronic water crisis, compounded by settler violence, has forced reliance on costly deliveries amidst accusations and diplomatic tensions.