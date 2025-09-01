Left Menu

Empowering Futures: DSLSA's Educational Fair for Reintegrating Children

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority organized a vocational fair at a children's observation home, focusing on skill development, education, sports, and legal rights awareness. Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya encouraged children to use this opportunity for reintegration into society, emphasizing education and positive future building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) hosted an educational and vocational fair on Sunday at an observation home for children in conflict with the law, according to a press release. The initiative focused on skill development, education, sports, and raising awareness about legal rights, aiming to promote holistic growth and reintegration into society.

As per the release, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, who also serves as the patron-in-chief of DSLSA, urged the children to consider the event as a source of inspiration and an opportunity for returning to mainstream society. 'Children should not bear the sole responsibility for past mistakes, as social circumstances often contribute significantly,' he stated, encouraging them to seize the event's opportunities for a brighter future.

The authority's executive chairman, Justice V Kameswar Rao, further inspired the children to have belief in themselves, prioritize learning, shed past burdens, and utilize such initiatives to craft a promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

