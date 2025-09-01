Silvermine Gate 1 and Key Trails Reopen in Table Mountain National Park After April Fire

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that Silvermine Gate 1 and the majority of trails in the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park will reopen on Monday, 1 September 2025, marking the second phase of the area’s recovery following the devastating fire in late April that burned approximately 2 800 hectares of land.

This reopening follows the successful 1 July 2025 restoration of Silvermine Gate 2 and parts of Tokai, which gave visitors access to popular outdoor spaces after weeks of closure for safety and rehabilitation work.

Phased Reopening After April 2025 Fire

The April blaze, fanned by strong winds and exacerbated by dry conditions, had destroyed swathes of fynbos vegetation and damaged infrastructure across the Silvermine and Tokai sections of the park. SANParks responded with phased reopenings to ensure safety and to allow sufficient time for terrain stability checks, ecological restoration, and infrastructure repair.

Silvermine Gate 1, located on the western side of Ou Kaapse Weg, includes several of the park’s best-loved attractions: Silvermine Dam, the Elephant’s Eye cave trail, and the Silvermine Riverwalk. These areas will once again be accessible to the public from September, providing opportunities for hiking, nature walks, and photography amid the unique fynbos landscape that makes Table Mountain a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Status of Tokai and Trail Network

SANParks also confirmed that Upper Tokai will reopen on 1 September 2025, including the previously closed Levels 4 and 5. These sections were off-limits during the rainy season due to unstable terrain. However, rehabilitation work remains underway, and a section of road between the Silvermine boom gate and the junction of Levels 4 and 5 will remain closed to cyclists until it is deemed safe.

Other popular routes remain closed. The Donkey Trail from Silvermine to Upper Tokai and the Level 1 and 2 jeep tracks for horseback riders are still inaccessible due to severe rain damage that followed the fire. These closures are expected to last longer as extensive repair and safety checks are required.

Infrastructure and Facilities

While visitors can once again enjoy the scenic dam and its surrounding hikes, some facilities remain affected. Maintenance is ongoing, with new ablution facilities under construction near the dam. In the meantime, visitors are encouraged to use the toilets located at the entrance gate and on the western side of the dam.

The popular uThango braai area will stay closed until December 2025, when it is expected to reopen following the completion of restoration work. SANParks has assured the public that these delays are necessary to ensure safety and the proper restoration of burnt infrastructure.

Safety, Restoration and Public Cooperation

Despite visible signs of recovery in many areas, SANParks stressed that ecological rehabilitation and safety remain top priorities. Trails that may appear unaffected are still closed in places due to hidden risks, including soil erosion, unstable slopes, and vulnerable regrowth of fire-affected vegetation.

“Although some trails may seem visually unaffected, access is being restricted in specific areas to ensure user safety and support ecological restoration efforts. Public safety is our top priority,” SANParks said in a statement.

To guide the reopening process, SANParks has launched Safety Awareness Campaigns to educate visitors on the importance of following ranger instructions, adhering to signage, and keeping to designated paths. The campaigns aim to prevent accidents while also minimising human impact on fragile areas undergoing ecological recovery.

Looking Ahead

The reopening of Silvermine Gate 1 represents a significant milestone in the park’s phased recovery plan. By December, SANParks hopes to reopen additional facilities and restore more of the area to pre-fire conditions.

In the meantime, SANParks has appealed for public patience, cooperation, and vigilance, emphasising that each step in the reopening process is designed to balance public access with long-term conservation.

For hikers, cyclists, and nature lovers, the reopening offers a welcome return to one of Cape Town’s most scenic and ecologically rich sections of the Table Mountain National Park, albeit with cautionary limits in place.