India Post Payments Bank Marks 8th Foundation Day with 12 Crore Customers

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) celebrated its 8th Foundation Day, popularly known as IPPB Day, reaffirming its role as a pioneer in reshaping India’s banking and financial inclusion landscape. Established with the vision of delivering accessible, affordable, and inclusive banking services, IPPB has today become one of the largest financial inclusion initiatives in the world.

Harnessing the unmatched postal network of over 1.64 lakh post offices and the dedicated service of more than 1.90 lakh Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), IPPB has extended banking access to the remotest corners of the country. Since inception, the bank has onboarded over 12 crore customers, facilitated billions of transactions, and made doorstep banking a reality for millions.

Bringing Banking to Every Doorstep

One of IPPB’s biggest achievements has been transforming Postmen and GDS into “bankers at the doorstep”, allowing citizens in rural and semi-urban areas to carry out financial transactions without visiting a physical bank branch. This model has not only provided convenience but also built trust among first-time users of formal banking systems.

Transactions worth lakhs of crores have been carried out through this network, demonstrating the scale and impact of IPPB’s services. By embedding banking services into postal infrastructure, IPPB has emerged as a model for countries worldwide seeking to expand financial inclusion.

Expanding Services Through Innovation

Over the years, IPPB has moved beyond traditional banking services, constantly innovating to add new dimensions of digital convenience. Key offerings include:

DigiSmart (Digital Savings Account) – for easy account opening and management through mobile platforms.

Premium Aarogya Savings Account – combining financial services with healthcare benefits.

Aadhaar-based Face Authentication – enabling secure, paperless, and friction-free access to banking.

RuPay Virtual Debit Card – empowering customers with cashless digital transactions.

AePS (Aadhaar-enabled Payment Services) – enabling biometric-based banking at the doorstep.

Cross-Border Remittances and Bharat BillPay integration – providing seamless global and domestic payment solutions.

Additionally, IPPB has become a key partner in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) disbursements, pension payments, credit facilitation through tie-ups, and insurance and investment products in collaboration with financial institutions. These services have reinforced IPPB’s identity as a comprehensive financial ecosystem at the grassroots level.

Leadership Speaks on the Occasion

Ms. Vandita Kaul, Chairman of IPPB, highlighted the bank’s impact on society, stating:

“IPPB has demonstrated that financial inclusion is not just a vision but a deliverable reality. With our unique model of postal banking, we have empowered millions of Indians, particularly in rural and underserved regions, by taking banking to their doorsteps. This 8th Foundation Day is even more special as IPPB has crossed the 12 Crore Customer milestone.”

Shri R. Viswesvaran, MD & CEO, IPPB, added:

“On our 8th Foundation Day, we reflect with pride on IPPB’s role in reshaping access to financial services for over 12 crore customers. Our Postmen and GDS have become bankers for the common citizen, enabling transactions worth lakhs of crores right at people’s doorsteps. With the addition of digital payments and various customer-centric services, we are building a robust and inclusive financial ecosystem. The future of banking is at the last mile, and IPPB is leading that change.”

Strengthening the Department of Posts

Through its success, IPPB has also strengthened the visibility and impact of the Department of Posts—not just within India but globally. By combining trust, technology, and reach, it has redefined the role of a traditional postal system, transforming it into a driver of economic empowerment and social transformation.

A Vision for the Future

On its 8th Foundation Day, IPPB reaffirmed its long-term commitment to ensure that “every Indian has access to banking – anytime, anywhere, at their doorstep.” With its strong foundation, expanding portfolio, and growing customer base, IPPB is poised to play an even greater role in achieving the vision of a financially inclusive India.

From enabling first-time access to banking for millions to becoming a global benchmark in last-mile financial delivery, IPPB’s journey has been remarkable. As it enters its ninth year, the bank is expected to further push the boundaries of digital innovation, financial empowerment, and doorstep convenience, proving that banking is not confined to branches but can reach every household across India.