India Launches High-Performance Biomanufacturing Platforms to Drive BioE3 Policy

In a landmark development for India’s biotechnology sector, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, launched the High-Performance Biomanufacturing Platforms under the BioE3 Policy (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment). The initiative marks a major step toward positioning India as a global hub for biotechnology-led growth, reflecting the government’s vision of making biotechnology the new engine of national development.

The launch took place at an interactive meet of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) with industry leaders at the India International Centre, New Delhi. The event brought together policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders to chart a roadmap for India’s next-generation bioeconomy.

India as a First Mover in Biomanufacturing Policy

Highlighting India’s remarkable progress, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that the country now accounts for 21 out of 121 bio-companies worldwide, a feat that underscores India’s transformation from being a follower to becoming a first mover in institutionalising biomanufacturing policy.

“BioEnablers are the foundation of India’s next wave of biotechnology-led growth,” he said. “By providing world-class platforms, tools, and infrastructure, BioEnablers empower our scientists, startups, and industries to move faster from ideas to innovations, and from laboratories to markets.”

The Minister emphasized that biomanufacturing is not just about science—it is a strategic enabler of self-reliance, helping reduce dependence on petroleum imports, creating jobs, strengthening India’s geopolitical standing, and supporting the country’s Viksit Bharat vision by 2047.

High-Performance Platforms Across India

The newly launched facilities represent a nationwide network of 21 advanced bio-enabler hubs designed to support research, testing, scaling, and commercialization. These platforms provide shared infrastructure for startups, SMEs, large industries, and academic institutions.

The scope of work spans:

Microbial biomanufacturing and synthetic biology

Smart proteins and sustainable agriculture

Functional foods and probiotics

Carbon capture and green chemistry

Marine biotechnology and blue economy solutions

Next-generation cell and gene therapies

The facilities include pilot-scale plants for specialty chemicals, fermentation hubs for food and drug intermediates, GMP-grade setups for gene delivery vectors, and advanced laboratories for monoclonal antibodies, enzymes, and mRNA-based medicines.

From a $10 Billion to $100 Billion Bioeconomy

India’s bioeconomy has witnessed phenomenal growth in the past decade, expanding from around $10 billion to nearly $100 billion today, with a target of reaching $300 billion in the coming years. This progress has been underpinned by the explosion of biotech startups—from just 50 a decade ago to over 13,000 today, supported by nearly 100 BIRAC-backed incubators.

DBT Secretary Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale described the launch as a “pioneering step” that will accelerate India’s leadership in the global bioeconomy, enabling sustainable and scalable solutions for health, agriculture, and environmental challenges.

Industry Participation and Challenges Ahead

Industry leaders welcomed the initiative, stressing that government-backed bio-enabler facilities will be critical to developing frontier technologies such as CAR-T cell therapy, mRNA platforms, marine biofoundries, and synthetic biology applications. Entrepreneurs, however, flagged challenges including:

Limited large-scale indigenous production of plasmids and vectors.

Regulatory complexities for probiotics and functional foods.

The need for greater integration of marine and blue economy opportunities.

A demand for long-term sustainability through private investment and international partnerships.

In response, Dr. Jitendra Singh underlined that BIRAC’s role is to provide initial handholding, while industry must build global collaborations and attract private capital to scale. He urged startups to look beyond replication and target leadership in advanced therapies for neurological disorders, cutting-edge CAR-T innovations, and futuristic marine biotechnology.

Biotechnology as the “New IT”

Drawing a parallel with India’s IT revolution of the 1990s, Dr. Singh said that “BT” (Biotechnology) is poised to become the defining buzzword of India’s growth story in the coming decades. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to the BioE3 Policy in his Independence Day speech, calling it a signal of biotechnology’s central role in India’s future.

The Minister also stressed the importance of outreach, communication, and youth engagement, ensuring that biomanufacturing not only thrives within labs but also becomes a visible driver of India’s socioeconomic transformation.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the High-Performance Biomanufacturing Platforms under BioE3 signals India’s entry into a new era of biotechnology-driven growth. By combining world-class infrastructure, supportive policies, and entrepreneurial energy, India is laying the foundation to become a global leader in sustainable bio-based industries.

As the nation looks forward to its centenary of independence in 2047, biotechnology is set to serve as a cornerstone of Viksit Bharat, driving innovation, self-reliance, and economic prosperity.