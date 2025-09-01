President Murmu Attends AIISH Diamond Jubilee, Calls for Innovation in Care

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, graced the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru, Karnataka, on 1 September 2025. The President’s visit marked a significant milestone for the premier institute, which for 60 years has been at the forefront of diagnosis, therapy, and research related to speech, language, and hearing disorders.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu emphasized the importance of early detection in addressing speech and hearing impairments. She noted that like other health conditions, communication disorders also require timely intervention by experts, supported by awareness and empathy from society. She expressed happiness that AIISH has emerged as a pioneering institute in awareness, diagnosis, and treatment, touching countless lives across India.

AIISH as a Role Model

The President called upon AIISH to continue striving to be a role model for similar institutions in India and abroad. She praised the institute’s Inclusive Therapy Park, a facility designed specifically for children affected by communication disorders, noting that it has become a benchmark for innovation in therapy infrastructure.

She also lauded AIISH Arogya Vani, a unique outreach initiative that raises awareness about communication disorders and the importance of early diagnosis. Beyond service delivery, she encouraged AIISH to actively contribute to national policy-making related to speech and hearing health, given its expertise and leadership in the field.

Harnessing Technology for Inclusion

Highlighting the role of technology, President Murmu stressed that cutting-edge devices and innovations can transform the lives of individuals with speech and hearing impairments. However, she underlined the need for domestic manufacturing to make these solutions affordable and accessible.

Citing Cochlear Implants as an example, she said India must become self-reliant in production to ensure that advanced devices are available at a lower cost to the common people. Institutions like AIISH, she added, should lead the way by promoting research, innovation, and collaboration with leading scientific organizations to strengthen India’s position in this domain.

The President envisioned a future where AIISH and similar institutions design technologies that empower individuals with communication disorders to not just live normal lives, but also to contribute productively to society and the economy.

Government’s Commitment to Divyangjan

President Murmu also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building an inclusive and barrier-free India for persons with disabilities. Through initiatives like the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign), the government is working to ensure equal opportunities, accessibility in public spaces, and divyang-friendly infrastructure.

She emphasized that by making public places and information sources accessible, society would not only ease the lives of the differently abled but also instill a sense of belonging and dignity among them.

Interaction with Beneficiaries

During her visit, the President personally interacted with divyang children undergoing therapy at AIISH and met with individuals who, after treatment at the institute, have achieved success in diverse fields. These interactions underscored the transformative impact of AIISH’s services, offering hope and inspiration to families facing similar challenges.

The diamond jubilee of AIISH was not only a celebration of six decades of remarkable service but also a call to action for the future. Under President Murmu’s guidance, the institute has been encouraged to embrace innovation, compassion, and collaboration to expand its contributions nationally and globally.

As India advances toward becoming a Samridhh and inclusive Bharat by 2047, AIISH’s role in empowering persons with speech and hearing impairments will remain vital, ensuring that every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.