Indian Naval Ships INS Tamal, INS Surat Strengthen Ties with Saudi Arabia

Two Indian Navy warships, INS Tamal and INS Surat, successfully concluded their port call at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 30 August 2025, reinforcing India’s growing defence and maritime cooperation with the Kingdom. The port call included operational exercises, cultural exchanges, and high-level meetings, underscoring the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia in the maritime domain.

The visit formed part of the ships’ planned overseas deployment in the region, aimed at enhancing naval interoperability, trust-building, and collaboration with friendly foreign navies.

Passage Exercise with Royal Saudi Naval Force

As part of the visit, the Indian warships participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) Corvette HMS Jazan. The joint drill provided both navies an opportunity to practice communication protocols, seamanship, and tactical maneuvers, strengthening operational coordination. Such exercises are vital for building maritime domain awareness, interoperability, and readiness for joint responses to security challenges in the Red Sea and the wider Indian Ocean Region.

Engagements with Saudi Authorities

During their stay in Jeddah, the Commanding Officers of INS Tamal and INS Surat called on Rear Admiral Mansour Bin Saud Al-Juaid, Western Fleet Commander of RSNF, and Major General Fahad Bin Majid Al-Duajani, Commander of the Royal Saudi Border Guard in the Mecca Region.

The discussions highlighted the emerging non-traditional security challenges in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, including piracy, smuggling, terrorism, and illegal trafficking. Both sides acknowledged the importance of joint operations, intelligence sharing, and enhanced maritime cooperation to ensure safety and security across critical sea lanes.

Cultural Diplomacy and Diaspora Connect

In addition to naval exercises, the port call also served as a platform for cultural diplomacy. INS Tamal hosted a cultural program onboard, attended by senior Saudi officials, diplomats from the Embassy of India in Riyadh, and members of the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia. The event showcased India’s rich cultural heritage, reinforcing people-to-people ties alongside defence cooperation.

The ships also engaged in sports fixtures and informal interactions with the Royal Saudi Naval Force and Saudi Border Guard personnel, promoting camaraderie and mutual trust among the sailors.

On 28 August 2025, the Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, H.E. Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, visited the ships and interacted with officers and crew, commending them for their role as ambassadors of India’s maritime strength and goodwill.

Strengthening Bilateral Defence Ties

The Indian Navy’s engagement in Saudi Arabia reflects New Delhi’s growing emphasis on strengthening defence diplomacy in West Asia, a region of vital strategic and economic significance. The Red Sea serves as a crucial maritime route for global trade and energy flows, making India’s cooperation with Saudi Arabia critical for regional stability and secure sea lines of communication.

By sharing best practices and participating in joint exercises, both navies reaffirmed their intent to deepen operational synergy and explore avenues for further collaboration in training, joint patrols, and maritime security initiatives.

The visit of INS Tamal and INS Surat to Jeddah underscored India’s commitment to enhancing its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the defence and maritime sectors. Beyond operational drills, the port call highlighted the role of naval diplomacy in promoting trust, cooperation, and cultural understanding.

As India continues to expand its footprint in the Indian Ocean and West Asia, such engagements play a pivotal role in ensuring maritime security, fostering international collaboration, and reinforcing India’s image as a reliable partner and security provider in the region.