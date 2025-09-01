Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

The Mizoram government launched a significant operation on Monday to tackle the escalating issue of drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state, an official announced.

Spearheaded by a 30-member police squad in coordination with the Young Mizo Association (YMA), community leaders, and other laws enforcement entities, the operation will intensify surveillance along the India-Myanmar and inter-state boundaries until December, he noted.

Home Minister K Sapdanga initiated the campaign, dubbed "Operation Against Trafficking and Use of Drugs and Narcotics in Mizoram," in the presence of Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl.

(With inputs from agencies.)