Left Menu

Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

The Mizoram government, in collaboration with civil society groups, launched a large-scale operation against drug trafficking and abuse, focusing on securing borders and raising awareness. This initiative, led by Home Minister K Sapdanga, involves a highly trained police squad and aims to combat the growing drug problem through targeted enforcement and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:23 IST
Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government launched a significant operation on Monday to tackle the escalating issue of drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state, an official announced.

Spearheaded by a 30-member police squad in coordination with the Young Mizo Association (YMA), community leaders, and other laws enforcement entities, the operation will intensify surveillance along the India-Myanmar and inter-state boundaries until December, he noted.

Home Minister K Sapdanga initiated the campaign, dubbed "Operation Against Trafficking and Use of Drugs and Narcotics in Mizoram," in the presence of Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

 India
2
AAP Accuses Congress of Secret Alliance with BJP in Delhi Elections

AAP Accuses Congress of Secret Alliance with BJP in Delhi Elections

 India
3
Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

 India
4
Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025